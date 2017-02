PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives want to track down two men captured on a store’s surveillance camera to talk to them about a recent robbery.

Portsmouth Police believe the men may have information about the crime. A person was robbed on February 1 just after 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Randolph Street.

Take a look at the surveillance video. If you can help identify either of the men, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠ or Detective Baker at (757) 393-8536.