Bill to suspend officials convicted of a felony moving forward

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A proposed bill that would automatically suspended a local elected officials upon conviction of a felony offense is moving forward.

The Virginia House of Delegates engrossed House Bill 2364 Friday and moved it to its third reading. A final vote on passage could take place as early as Monday.

The bill was introduced by Del. Steve Heretick (D – Portsmouth).

Del. Chris Jones (R – Suffolk) offered an amendment to the bill that would expedite the effective date of the legislation, making it effective as soon as Governor Terry McAuliffe’s signature.

Normally, new laws go into effect on July 1.

The “emergency” provision requires a four-fifths supermajority in order to pass.

If the measure passes the House, it will then go to the Senate, where approval is expected, and then for execution by the governor.