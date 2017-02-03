13-year-old boy reported missing in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking for 13-year-old boy who has been reported missing out of Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City police say Jerron Natori Hinton was last seen around 7 a.m. Friday at his home on Ray Street.

A picture of Hinton was not immediately released.

Police say he 5 foot 7 inches tall with brown eyes, black hair and was reportedly last seen wearing black Polo jacket with a red in color Polo sign and gold and white Jordan tennis shoes.

Call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 if you see Hinton or have information of his whereabouts.