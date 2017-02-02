William & Mary stays red hot, scores another blow out win

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Daniel Dixon hit five 3-pointers and scored 28 points to help lead William & Mary to a 94-69 win over Northeastern on Thursday night.

Dixon also added seven rebounds. Greg Malinowski finished with 14 points for William & Mary (13-9, 7-4 Colonial Athletic Association), which is on a season best four-game winning streak.

The Tribe dominated most all phases of the game, shooting 64.3 percent from the field, winning the rebound battle 32-20, and holding a 27-10 edge in total assists.

Bolden Brace hit 7 of 10 from the field and scored 20 points to lead Northeastern (13-10, 6-5). The Huskies shot a very respectable 49.1 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3, but the Tribe’s efficiency was overwhelming.

William & Mary led by 11 at halftime and stretched it to 20 on an Omar Prewitt jumper with 10:44 left. The Huskies got back within 20 just once the rest of the night.