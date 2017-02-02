Virginia Beach high school student robbed at gunpoint

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A student was robbed at gunpoint while walking to school Thursday morning in Virginia Beach.

Police say the high school student was in the 5400 block of Rutledge Road around 6:50 a.m. when the crime happened. Investigators say the unknown suspect walked up to the victim, pulled out a gun and demanded money. The student was not injured.

The suspect was last seen running towards Beaufain Boulevard in the Charlestown Lakes neighborhood of Virginia Beach.

Police only have a vague description of the suspect. They are asking anyone in that area Thursday morning who may have witnessed anything suspicious to call the Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.