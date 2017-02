VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a vehicle was hit by gunfire in Virginia Beach Thursday.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Lake Edward Drive at 2:59 p.m. for a report of gunshots heard.

Investigators found a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Forensics investigators have blocked off a part of Lake Edwards Drive as they collect evidence.

