Navy, public to say farewell to the ‘Big E’ Friday

NEWPORT NEWPORT, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy on Friday will say farewell to the USS Enterprise (CVN 65) after more than five decades.

A decommissioning ceremony has been scheduled for Friday morning at Newport News Shipbuilding.

The Enterprise first entered the service 56 years ago, and according to the U.S. Navy, this is the eighth ship to carry the name Enterprise.

The “Big E” was the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

The Navy says the Enterprise was dispatched to its first international crisis in October of 1962, during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The “Big E” would go on to serve a big role in the Navy’s international response, including a deployment following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

CVN 65 was also the aircraft carrier that recovered astronaut John Glenn following his historic orbital space flight around the Earth. She was inactivated Dec. 1, 2012, and has been at Newport News Shipbuilding.

WAVY-TV 10 will have full team coverage of the Enterprise’s decommissioning on air and online. WAVY.com is planning on streaming the ceremony beginning at 10 a.m.