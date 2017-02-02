Navy, public to say farewell to the ‘Big E’ Friday

Spectators watch from Fort Monroe National Monument as the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65) prepares to cross over the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel as the ship departs Naval Station Norfolk for the ship's 22nd and final deployment. Enterprise is deploying as part of Enterprise Carrier Strike Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. Credit: Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik
NEWPORT NEWPORT, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy on Friday will say farewell to the USS Enterprise (CVN 65) after more than five decades.

A decommissioning ceremony has been scheduled for Friday morning at Newport News Shipbuilding.

The aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65) is anchored off the coast of Naples, Italy, for its final scheduled port visit before the ships upcoming decommissioning. Enterprise is deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. The U.S. Navy is constantly deployed to preserve peace, protect commerce, and deter aggression through forward presence. Join the conversation on social media using #warfighting. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Scott Pittman)
The Enterprise first entered the service 56 years ago, and according to the U.S. Navy, this is the eighth ship to carry the name Enterprise.

The “Big E” was the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

The Navy says the Enterprise was dispatched to its first international crisis in October of 1962, during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The “Big E” would go on to serve a big role in the Navy’s international response, including a deployment following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

CVN 65 was also the aircraft carrier that recovered astronaut John Glenn following his historic orbital space flight around the Earth. She was inactivated Dec. 1, 2012, and has been at Newport News Shipbuilding.

