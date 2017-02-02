Chesapeake police respond to robbery, find gunshot victim

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a robbery in Chesapeake Thursday night and found a gunshot victim.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Trail Bend Drive at about 9:33 p.m. for a robbery victim. Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that appear non life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a skull cap and a gray coat.

Police are still investigating.

Earlier Thursday night, a police pursuit in Chesapeake ended in a crash.