Suspect wanted for Subway burglary in Mathews County

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who burglarized a Subway restaurant.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the business, located in the 10900 block of Buckley Hall Road, at 8:04 a.m. for a report of a burglary.

Authorities determined someone broke into the business at 3:21 a.m., forced the front door open and went straight to the safe. The suspect was able to break into the safe and steal cash.

The suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information about this burglary, call Crime Solvers at 725-7001 or Investigator Henry Crawford at 725-5565.