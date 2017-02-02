Suffolk police stepping up patrols for Super Bowl Sunday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Police Department says officers will be on the lookout for drunk drivers this Super Bowl Sunday.

There will be increased patrols throughout the city, watching for drivers who may be driving their cars while impaired from drugs or alcohol.

Police say they will also be looking for reckless driving and excessive speeding from people who may be going home parties.

Anyone going to a party this weekend is encouraged to have a plan in place to get home — have a designated driver, call a friend or call a ride-sharing service.

Police say you should stay away from someone if you suspect them of driving drunk and call 911.

