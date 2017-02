NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A student brought a BB gun to Poplar Halls Elementary School Thursday, school officials say.

A spokesperson for Norfolk schools said the BB gun was found around 11 a.m. In a letter to parents, Principal Cassandra Duke-Washington said it was found in the student’s backpack.

School officials immediately began investigating. They say the BB gun was not used to threaten anyone at any time.

