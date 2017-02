PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel has been bought by another hotel chain.

Neil Amin, CEO of Shamin Hotels, says the company purchased the Renaissance for $9.2 million.

The deal was finalized Wednesday.

Shamin Hotels now has hotels in Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, Chesapeake, Smithfield, Suffolk and Portsmouth.

Amin says the company plans to renovate the Renaissance to “highlight the Portsmouth waterfront area.”