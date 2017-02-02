Locally-based SEAL killed in Yemen to be posthumously promoted

(WAVY/AP) — The Navy SEAL killed in a weekend raid in Yemen will be posthumously advanced to senior chief petty officer, officials said Thursday.

Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, a 36-year-old from Peoria, Illinois, was assigned to a Special Warfare unit based in the Hampton Roads area.

Owens joined the Navy in 1998 and was the recipient of two Bronze stars, a Joint Service Commendation and an Afghanistan Campaign Medal, among other honors. In a statement following his death, the Navy Special Command called Owens a “devoted father, a true professional and a wonderful husband.”

Owens was “an exceptional SEAL — an experienced warrior and highly respected teammate who served silently, nobly and bravely though several combat deployments,” Rear Adm. Tim Szymanski, commander of Navy Special Warfare Command in Coronado, California, said in a statement.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump made a surprise trip to honor Owen as his remains returned to Delaware’s Dover Air Base.