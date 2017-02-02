Robotics event showcases latest emergency response tech

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An international robotics event at the Virginia Beach Fire Training Center this week has showcased the latest emergency response technologies.

Virginia Beach fire officials say federal agencies are on-hand to test various systems. The tests will determine which robotic systems are best for certain missions with certain agencies.

Ground, aerial and aquatic robots are all part of the systems being tested. Officials say some of these robots will maneuver through the “burn house” at the training center Thursday.

Agencies will be showcasing this technology in a media event Thursday.

Officials say local police departments, military bomb disposal units and the New York Fire Department are participating in Thursday’s event.

Image Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department Image Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department Image Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department