CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who stole cash from a register at a Chesapeake convenience store.

It happened on Thursday, Jan. 19 in the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue. Police say the suspect bought a lighter and when the register opened, he reached over the counter and stole cash.

If you recognize this man, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.