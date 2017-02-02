Norfolk authorities warn of jury duty phone scam

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say there’s a phone scam going around in Norfolk.

Police say scammers are calling people, claiming that the person on the other end of the phone has missed jury duty in Norfolk this week. The scammer then says the victim needs to bring two money orders to City Hall and pay at the kiosk in the lobby. They are then directed to bring the bond voucher they receive from the kiosk to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office. There, the victim is told to speak with Deputy Brown or Lieutenant Collins who will issue them a cashier’s check back for the amount they paid.

The sheriff’s office says jury duty correspondence is always sent through the mail. Authorities will never call you asking for money.

NPD’s Economics Crime Division says no victims have reported any financial losses at this time.

If you get a call from this scammer or a similar call, contact the Economic Crimes Unit at 757-664-7018 during business hours or 757-664-7026 during off hours.