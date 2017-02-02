Newport News police: Man forced passenger out of car on Jefferson Ave.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested a man accused of throwing a passenger out of a vehicle in Newport News.

At 3:59 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the intersection of Buchanan Drive and Jefferson Avenue for an accident involving a pedestrian. At the scene, police spoke with witnesses who said a dark-colored vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then left the scene. The suspect vehicle was seen heading northbound on Jefferson.

Witnesses said they saw a man get thrown from the fleeing vehicle.

The victim told police he was inside the suspect vehicle with two other people when the accident happened. The man identified one of the people in the car as 27-year-old Adrian Offer, of Newport News.

The victim said after the accident, he told Offer to stay at the scene. That’s when police say Offer started assaulting the victim and forced him out of the vehicle.

The man did not want to be taken to the hospital.

Police spoke to the first accident victim, a 48-year-old Ivor, Virginia woman. She said she was stopped at a red light when she felt someone hit the back of her vehicle. The woman said she then got out of the car to assess the damage and saw a black vehicle peel off and leave the scene.

At 2:06 a.m. Thursday, Offer was arrested. He had a warrant for failure to appear and faces additional charges of unlawful wounding, two counts of failure to report an accident and reckless driving.