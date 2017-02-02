Meet the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – McDonald’s introduced the world to the Big Mac in 1967 and the rest is history. And now after 50 years, McDonald’s is introducing a new way to connect to an old favorite. As part of the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac, McDonald’s will offer two new sizes of this special burger. The Grand Mac which is bigger than a normal Big Mac and the Mac Junior which is smaller.

For more on this limited offer, I headed to McDonald’s at TownCenter in Virginia Beach to meet up with Ben Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Newlands Management – a local franchise group. Ben has a long and interesting history with the Big Mac.

The Grand Mac and Mac Junior will be offered for a limited time only. Stop by your local McDonald’s of Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina to join in the celebration!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by McDonald’s of Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.