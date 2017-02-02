Man arrested, charged with stabbing another man in Moyock

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man Tuesday in the Carolina Village area of Moyock.

At about 6 p.m., deputies were called to the 100 block of Randolf Road for a disturbance. When authorities got on scene, they found a 44-year-old man with stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Chesapeake Regional Medical Center for treatment and has since been released.

Deputies say the suspect, 34-year-old Timothy Goudy, was still on the scene. He was taken into custody and is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Goudy remains behind bars at the Currituck County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.