PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Between taxis, personal driving services and the “Safe Ride” program offered by Kalfus & Nachman there is no need to risk impaired driving. Attorney Paul Hernandez discusses that issue today, and also what you should and should not do if you find yourself in a fender bender with someone whom you suspect has been drinking and driving.

Kalfus & Nachman

The Hurt Line: 1-800 HURT LINE

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.