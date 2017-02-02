F-22 Raptor team to do rehearsal demo at Langley-Eustis Friday

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Joint Base Langley-Eustis say the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team will be performing a rehearsal demo Friday.

Friday’s demonstration is the final one for the team before it attends the Air Combat Command Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course.

Officials say the team showcases “the basic capabilities and maneuverability of the F-22” to the nation and international allies.

The 12-member team will travel to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona Feb. 8 for the Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course.