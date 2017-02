VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A death investigation is underway at an EconoLodge in Virginia Beach.

Officers were called to the motel, located in the 5800 block of Northampton Boulevard, at 3:31 p.m.

Police say the death is not suspicious as of now, but an official cause of death has yet to be determined.

