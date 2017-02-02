Dead whale discovered near the HRBT

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Corps of Engineers was called to tow a dead whale to shore Thursday morning.

The Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team told WAVY News 10 that it appeared the whale was hit and injured because it had cut marks on its body.

Patrick Bloodgood, a spokesperson for the Corps of Engineers’ Norfolk District, says the stranding team called for help to tow the whale around 8:00 a.m.

The whale was retrieved near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and was taken to the Craney Island Dredge Material Management Facility in Portsmouth.

