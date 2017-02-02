CNU poll: Gillespie, Northam atop unsettled race for governor

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A new survey from the Christopher Newport University Center for Public

Policy shows Ed Gillespie and Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam leading in an unsettled race for governor of Virginia.

Gillespie, former chair of the Republican National Committee, is well ahead of his three rivals on the GOP side, with 33 percent in CNU’s latest polling.

His closest competitors at the moment is Sen. Frank Wagner at 9 percent, Prince William County Supervisor Corey Stewart at 7 percent and distillery owner Denver Riggleman at 1 percent.

CNU released its latest poll on 2017 gubernatorial race on Thursday.

According to CNU’s poll, Northam is currently leading his lone opponent on the Democratic side, former Congressman Tom Perriello, 26-15.

The Wason Center’s annual issues survey shows voters support repealing the Affordable Care Act, but want it replaced immediately and for the replacement to include popular Obamacare provisions.

Voters also appear to show support for current Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s recent executive order prohibiting discrimination against members of the LGBT community. However a majority of voters in CNU’s poll also expressed support for a “bathroom bill” that would require people to use the bathroom according to their sex at birth.

