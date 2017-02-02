Police pursuit ends with crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A police pursuit in Chesapeake ended in a crash Thursday night.

Around 8:48 p.m., police received a report of possible shots fire in the area of Parkside Drive and Campostella Road. Officers saw a vehicle leaving the area and began chasing the driver.

The pursuit ended in a crash in the 3000 block of Indian River Road.

The driver of the suspect vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Authorities are still investigating.

Later Thursday night, a man was shot during a robbery in Chesapeake.