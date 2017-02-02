Attorney: Security guard who fatally shot man acted in self-defense

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The attorney for a security guard who fatally shot a 60-year-old man in a Chesapeake community is arguing that it was self-defense.

Jiansheng Chen was shot and killed during a confrontation with a security guard last Thursday in the River Walk community of Chesapeake.

The attorney representing Citywide Protection Services — the company that patrols the community — called the situation a tragedy, but says evidence will show that the security guard acted only as a last resort because of Chen’s actions.

He told 10 On Your Side that he will have an update in a news conference on Monday.

A lawyer for Chen’s family said earlier in the week that the 60-year-old was playing Pokemon Go at the time of Thursday’s incident.

No charges have been filed in this case.

