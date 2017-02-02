Crews respond to apartment fire near the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to an apartment fire Thursday near the Oceanfront.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of 56th Street around 2:45 p.m. Units got to the scene within five minutes.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said in a tweet that the fire was out and no injuries were reported.

No one was home in the upstairs unit at the time of the fire. One resident was in the downstairs unit, but she made it out of the building unharmed. The woman smelled smoke and was checking the rooms of her unit when a neighbor knocked on the door and alerted her to the fire.

There is heavy fire and smoke damage to the right rear bedroom of the upstairs unit. Damage to the first floor unit is limited to water damage.

