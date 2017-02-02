3 men accused of abducting, robbing ODU student

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three men are accused of abducting and robbing an Old Dominion University student.

The alleged incident happened on Nov. 10, 2016, near the school’s campus.

Diamond Johnson, Lakeith Daniels and Keith Jones were indicted Wednesday on several charges, including robbery, abduction, grand larceny from a person and more.

A spokesperson for ODU released the following statement about the incident:

Despite arrests being made in this case, no video or further information is being released at this time because it remains an active investigation pending prosecution. ODU follows all federal Clery Act regulations and notifies students about criminal incidents that happen on campus.”

ODU is still investigating.

Johnson, Daniels and Jones are in custody at the Norfolk City Jail.