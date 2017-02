VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The women of Wave Church baked over 200 cakes for police and fire across Virginia Beach and Norfolk to show support and thankfulness.

The cakes were hand delivered to local authorities on Wednesday in hopes they would feel appreciated.

“We felt a pull to show our appreciation for those who serve in our community,” says Pastor Sharon Kelly, “This was a simple way the women of our church could say thank you. We are blessed to be a blessing.”

