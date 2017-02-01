Woman who broke down walls of racism, sexism describes witnessing history

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Inside the Hampton History Museum lies evidence of a rich black history in our region that is celebrated every month.

While the museum honors all types of history in Hampton Roads, black history is unique to the museum and the area.

“It’s something we put a concerted effort into over the years because with other certain locales, it’s just something that wasn’t told,” said Promotions Director Seamus McGrann.

The museum, which has been open since the early 2000s, includes exhibits highlighting African-American woman who broke down racial barriers at NASA in the 1960s. The story of those women was made famous in the recent movie “Hidden Figures.”

It’s a story one Hampton legend says she was unknowingly witnessing.

“It didn’t occur to me until they said the five or six in ‘Hidden Figures’ and I said, ‘I worked with them and served their lunch every day,'” said Dr. Mary T. Christian.

Christian, 92, says she worked as a cashier in the cafeteria at Langley and saw the other African-American employees from the movie.

Christian would go on to pave her own way through history by becoming the first African-American woman on the Hampton School Board and the first African-American delegate to the Virginia House of Delegates since Reconstruction. She also became the Dean of Education at Hampton University, her alma mater.

Christian says through her career and traveling throughout the country, she was able to learn how to deal with not only racism, but sexism.

“I learned to be more tolerant to those who had not grown up in my system overnight to accept you,” she said.

Christian says when she was in school, Black History Month was called “Negro History Week.” Now, she’s excited that it’s a whole month where other cultures can learn about black history, something that wasn’t taught in schools.

She says the best part of the current generation is that black youth will not live in the same conditions she and others experienced.

Christian says that Black History and education in general can be used to help bridge gaps in a divisive world.

“Our children and those of other races will be able to read and learn and as you read and learn you’re less conscious to be racist. That’s why I think Black History Month is important.”

For more about the Hampton History Museum and events, visit hamptonhistorymuseum.org.