Video: Suspect hops over counter in attempted robbery at Days Inn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a suspect jumped over the counter at a Days Inn during an attempted robbery Wednesday morning in Newport News.

The incident happened at a Days Inn at 11829 Fishing Point Drive around 4:20 a.m. A suspect entered the lobby around that time and demanded money.

Surveillance video released by police shows this suspect jumping over the counter, before quickly hopping back over again. Police say they left without taking any money.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this person or know anything about the robbery.