Pres. Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL

DOVER AIR BASE, Del. (AP/WAVY) — President Donald Trump is making an unannounced trip to honor the return of a fallen Navy SEAL killed in a raid.

Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, a 36-year-old from Peoria, Illinois, died after a firefight with militants from al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula’s branch in Yemen.

Owens was the first known U.S. combat casualty since Trump took office less than two weeks ago.

Three other Americans were wounded in the operation, which was planned by former President Barack Obama’s administration, but approved by Trump.

Trump was expected to join Owens’ family for a private ceremony.

The trip was not on Trump’s public schedule. A small group of journalists traveled with Trump on the condition that the visit was not reported in advance.

