The Big Game Weekend is Packed With Fun For All

It’s the 10th annual Peninsula SPCA fur ball, and this year they aren’t holding back when it comes to fun! Pets are welcomed to attend the “Marti-Paws” fine affair and are encouraged to have their fill of the “Mutt-tini bar.” The tradition of the Pet Parade continues throughout the evening where you can show off your sassy pet proudly on the red carpet.

This evening of cocktails, fine dining and the silent auction are all in support of the Peninsula’s many homeless animals. So grab your furry friend and go to The Peninsula SPCA’s 10th Annual Fur Ball that kicks off at 6 p.m. this Saturday. Tickets for the event are $135 per person and $45 per pet.

The Legwarmers continue to take D.C. by storm with their 80’s power ballads and decade tribute music and now, they are coming to rock out again in Hampton Roads. Throw on your favorite pair of skinny jeans, tease your hair to perfection and pull out your neon gear from the back of the closet. This will be a blast from the 80’s past in the best possible way and you won’t want to miss it!

The Legwarmers will perform at the NorVa this Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $16

Saturday, February 4 : 42nd Street at Ferguson Center for the Arts

Travel back in time to the 1930’s with this next event. The hit production 42nd Street tells the story of a starry-eyed young dancer named Peggy Sawyer who leaves her small town home and makes her way to the big apple. Watch as she auditions for a Broadway musical and see her rise to becoming a star!

This musical production will feature classic songs you’ve come to know and love, along with great dance numbers.The 42nd street production is happening this Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Ferguson Center for the arts! Tickets start at $35

Now – February 13 : Nominate your favorite teacher at www.VASuperTeacher.com

Nominate your favorite teacher now through February 13th at V-A-SUPER-Teacher.com. The selected winners will receive $2,000 cash for their classroom AND $2,000 for personal use.

This is the 10th year for this outstanding program and every nomination counts!