Teacher job fair being held at Indian River HS today

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — If you are looking for a teaching job, then you’re in luck.

Chesapeake Public Schools are hosting Teacher Job Fair Wednesday afternoon at Indian River High School.

Candidates are encouraged to complete an online application to be considered for teaching positions. Registration for the event is closed, but candidates can still register at the fair.

Teaching positions will be available during the 2017-18 school year.

Wednesday’s job fair is scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.