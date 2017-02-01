Suspect charged with murder of man found dead in Portsmouth

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arraigned Wednesday in connection to the death of 30-year-old Kirshem Sanders.

Virginia Beach detectives arrested 25-year-old Jordan Copeland Tuesday night.

On Jan. 17, Sanders was found dead in an alleyway off Maryland Avenue in Portsmouth. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources tell 10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks it appears that the crime actually happened in Virginia Beach and Sanders’ body was dumped in Portsmouth.

Copeland has a lengthy criminal background. He has been charged almost 40 times in the City of Virginia Beach since 2009 for crimes involving guns, drugs and robbery.

Copeland declined a request for an interview with WAVY News. He has a preliminary hearing set for March.

