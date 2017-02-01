Shout Out to Ruth Brown

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s African-American History Month and we’ve partnered with the folks at McDonald’s of Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina to bring you a series of vignettes highlighting local African-American History.

You’ll see them all month on WAVY-TV 10, but we wanted to take a moment to share a little more about them. The first in our series is the one and only Ruth Brown told through the eyes of little McKinley Heidelberg-Denison.

