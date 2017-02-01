Red Cross asking for donors to increase blood supply

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The American Red Cross says it urgently needs blood donations, and is asking for the public’s help.

The Red Cross says donations are needed to “maintain a sufficient blood supply” for patients in need. There are several blood donation opportunities scheduled across Hampton Roads in that time.

To make an appointment to give blood, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), go to redcrossblood.org or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Anyone who donates between now and Feb. 26, 2017 is eligible for a $5 gift card from Amazon.