Red Cross asking for donors to increase blood supply

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The American Red Cross says it urgently needs blood donations, and is asking for the public’s help.
The Red Cross says donations are needed to “maintain a sufficient blood supply” for patients in need. There are several blood donation opportunities scheduled across Hampton Roads in that time.
Red Cross Donation Opportunities
To make an appointment to give blood, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), go to redcrossblood.org or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Anyone who donates between now and Feb. 26, 2017 is eligible for a $5 gift card from Amazon.