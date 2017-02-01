Poquoson student dies at hospital after passing out at school

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — A Poquoson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday, where he later died, Police Chief Cliff Bowen confirms.

Fire and emergency crews responded to the school before 8:00 a.m. Chief Bowen said the 16-year-old male student passed out and was taken to the hospital by medics.

Poquoson Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Parish identified the student as Michael Belknap, a sophomore.

According to Bowen, the teen’s death appears to be a medical issue. The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Counselors will be on hand at the school for students and staff.

Dr. Parish said parents were notified with a phone call. She released the following statement to 10 On Your Side:

We had a student, Michael Belknap, who passed away unexpectedly at the hospital today after being transported by Poquoson fire-rescue as a result of a medical emergency. We have additional counselors available at the school to provide assistance for our students, staff and community. We do have students signing a memorial banner in the school that will be provided to the family. We also remain in close contact with the family to assist them in any way we can and they are in our thoughts and prayers.”

