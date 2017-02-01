Paralyzed teenager back in home renovated by community

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News family is transitioning into a new home, after a teen was paralyzed in an accident on the Outer Banks.

Trevor Claar and his mom Jessica have spent the last eight months living in hospitals and hotels. During that time, their home was transformed, making it handicap accessible. Even with some setbacks, like the theft of copper pipes back in November, the family is now settling into their new home.

“I just got out of the hospital again, for the millionth time,” said Trevor Claar. “I got out on Thursday.”

Trevor turned 19-years-old in December. He’s quadriplegic and faces new challenges everyday.

“It’s definitely not easy, but I’m trying,” said Trevor.

He faces challenges that include living somewhere that’s handicap accessible. But thanks to family and friends, the Claars don’t have to worry about that.

“I didn’t know what to think,” Trevor said. “What in the world happened?”

More than 150 volunteers were at the Claar’s home on Sunday, moving a bus to show the family their new home.

“It was just amazing, the energy and the happiness. Just coming and seeing everything that’s been done in this house,” said Jessica Claar, Trevor’s mom.

The volunteers donated more than $150,000 worth of time and materials, all to make the house work for Trevor’s new reality.

“Opening the doorways, widening up the rooms, creating a roll-in, handicap shower for Trevor, those were the key points,” said Janice Powell, a family friend who coordinated the renovations.

Besides the essentials, they created a space where Trevor and Jessica could feel comfortable. That includes a “man cave,” complete with all the technology any teenager would want. Plus, they included some special details, like handlebars from the same kind of bicycle that Trevor used to race on when he was a state champion.

“It means a lot,” said Trevor. “I appreciate everything that everybody’s done. It means a lot.”

Jessica also said Trevor has not had any anxiety or panic attacks since they’ve moved home.