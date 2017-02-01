Old Dominion adds 19 players for 2017 recruiting class

NORFOLK (WAVY) — ODU signed 10 offensive players and nine defensive players.

2017 ODU Signees

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School

Amari Colbert WR 6-3 195 Warner Robins, Ga./Houston County

Estefano Feliciano LB 6-1 220 Tampa, Fla./Gaither

Geronda Hall CB 5-10 167 Atlanta, Ga./KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Marcus Haynes DE 6-4 220 Bowie, Md./Bowie/Fork Union

Jordan Hoy QB 6-1 195 Rockwall, Texas/Rockwall-Heath/Fullerton

Janaz Jordan DT 6-4 290 Hampton, Va./Bethel

Jeremy Meiser DT 6-3 285 Cincinnati, Ohio/Archbishop Moeller

Jack Miller OL 6-7 240 Richmond, Va./Douglas S. Freeman

Cameron Muller OL 6-4 305 Columbia, S.C./Ridge View

Casey Perkins RB 6-0 215 Smyrna, Tenn./Smyrna

Elijah Rivers OL 6-5 290 Chesterfield, Va./Matoaca/Fork Union

James Valle DE 6-4 220 Burtonsville, Md./Paint Branch

Cameron Washington DT 6-4 245 Virginia Beach, Va./Tallwood

Keion White TE 6-4 230 Garner, N.C./Garner

Tracy White CB 6-2 180 Hinesville, Ga./Liberty County

Steven Williams Jr. QB 6-4 196 Washington, D.C./Woodrow Wilson

Keisean Wilson LB 6-2 230 Waldorf, Md./North Point

Austin Wood S 6-3 190 Chesapeake, Va./Grassfield

DeAndre Woods TE 6-3 238 Birmingham, Ala./Clay-Chalkville/Vanderbilt

Amari Colbert – 6-3, 195 – WR – Warner Robins, Ga./Houston County

A two-star recruit by 247 sports … Caught 56 passes for 1,200 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior … Earned First-Team Georgia 6A All-State accolades … Named a week one D1Gridiron Top Start after catching 10 passes for 168 yards and four touchdowns in a season-opening win over Mary Persons … Notched 44 catches for 904 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior.

Other Schools Considered: Ohio, WKU

Estefano Feliciano – 6-1, 220 – LB – Tampa, Fla./Gaither

Totaled 90 tackles, three sacks and had five pass breakups as a senior at Gaither … Played in the Florida East-West All-Star Game, recording five tackles and two tackles for loss … Registered 73 tackles and six sacks as a junior … Earned All-Conference accolades.

Other Schools Considered: Northwestern, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee, WKU

Geronda Hall – 5-10, 167 – CB – Atlanta, Ga./KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Recorded 27 tackles and two interceptions as a senior at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate … Scored six touchdowns this season, doing it four different ways, two rushing, one receiving, one interception return, and two punt returns … Helped squad to a 7-3 record as a senior … Had 37 tackles and an interception as a junior.

Other Schools Considered: Western Carolina

Marcus Haynes – 6-4, 220 – DE – Bowie, Md./Bowie HS/Fork Union

In the season finale this season, had six tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks … As a high school senior at Bowie, caught 43 passes and had 12 touchdowns.

Other Schools Considered: Cincinnati, Colorado State

Jordan Hoy – 6-1, 195 – QB – Rockwall, Texas/Rockwall-Heath/Fullerton CC

Completed 246-of-391 passes for 3,434 yards and 37 touchdowns this season at Fullerton … Also rushed 131 times for 712 yards and nine touchdowns … Earned SCFA Player of the Year and All-Conference honors … As a senior at Rockwall-Heath, passed for 1,400 yards rushed for 1,000, earning team MVP and All-District accolades.

Other Schools Considered: Georgia, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana Lafayette, Nevada

Janaz Jordan – 6-4, 290 – DT – Hampton, Va./Bethel

Earned All-PenSouth honors as a senior … Helped Bethel to a 7-5 record and berth in the playoffs … Rushed 92 times for 500 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior … Also caught two passes for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Other Schools Considered: Virginia Tech

Jeremy Meiser – 6-3, 285 – DL – Cincinnati, Ohio/Archbishop Moeller

A two-star recruit by 247 sports … Ranked the No. 102 recruit in Ohio by 247 sports … Was named GCL South First-Team All-Conference and GCL Defensive Lineman of the Year … Earned the Man of Moeller Award… Earned All-Southwest District accolades … Had 22 tackles and two sacks as a senior … Named third-team All-Tri State (Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky).

Other Schools Considered: Air Force, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Navy, Nevada, WKU

Jack Miller – 6-7, 240 – OL – Richmond, Va./Douglas S. Freeman

Helped Douglas S. Freeman to a 10-2 record as a senior … Ranked the No. 51 recruit in Virginia … Played offensive and defensive line.

Cameron Muller – 6-4, 305 – OL – Columbia, S.C./Ridge View

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Ranked the No. 35 recruit in South Carolina … Earned First-Team All-State honors … Played in the South Carolina, North-South All-Star Game … Selected to play in the 2016 OD All-American Bowl … Named Ridge View Offensive Linemen MVP … Helped Ridge View to a 10-3 record and berth in the state quarterfinals … Two-time All-Region 4-AAAA honoree … A three-year letterwinner on the football team, also lettered in track and was a two-time placer in the regional weight lifting competition.

Other Schools Considered: Appalachian State, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Georgia State

Casey Perkins – 6-0, 215 – RB – Smyrna, Tenn./Smyrna

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Ranked as the No. 29 player in the state of Tennessee and No. 70 running back in the country … Rushed for 1,422 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior … Helped Smyrna to the state quarterfinals … In four games in 2016 had 47 carries for 448 yards and seven touchdowns before a season-ending injury.

Other Schools Considered: Ball State, East Carolina, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Middle Tennessee, Southern Miss, Toledo, UAB, WKU

Elijah Rivers – 6-5, 290 – OT – Chesterfield, Va./Matoaca/Fork Union

Rivers went to Matoaca High School and helped the Warriors to a 7-4 record last season and berth in the playoffs … Earned First-Team All-Conference 12 honors … In 2016, Rivers helped Fork Union to a 9-2 record … A starter on the offensive line at Fork Union, Rivers is an athletic lineman that can move in space … His sister, Aliyah Rivers, is on the rowing team at Old Dominion.

Other Schools Considered: Coastal Carolina, UMass

James Valle – 6-4, 220 – DE – Burtonsville, Md./Paint Branch

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Played one year of high school football … Ranked No. 84 weak-side defensive end and No. 30 recruit in Maryland by 247 sports … Recorded 52 tackles and six sacks for Paint Branch … Also a standout on the basketball team … Was a three-time honorable mention all-conference. basketball player at Good Counsel High School.

Cameron Washington – 6-4, 245 – DT – Virginia Beach, Va./Tallwood

A two-star recruit by 247 sports … Ranked the No. 67 recruit in Virginia by 247 sports … Had 42 tackles as a senior at Tallwood, along with 11 tackles for loss and four sacks … Ranked No. 24 recruit in Hampton Roads, and No. 63 in Virginia … As a junior, had 31 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks … Earned All-Coastal Conference honors.

Other Schools Considered: East Carolina, Navy

Tracy White – 6-2, 180 – CB – Hinesville, Ga./Liberty County

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Helped lead Liberty County to an 11-2 record and berth in Georgia state quarterfinals … His senior year he recorded 52 tackles, broke up nine passes and recovered three fumbles … Had three interceptions apiece as a sophomore and junior.

Other Schools Considered: Georgia Southern, UTSA

Keion White – 6-4, 230 – TE – Garner, N.C./Garner

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … A two-way starter, starting at tight end and defensive end … Had 20 catches for 243 yards and four touchdowns as a senior … First-Team All-Greater Neuse River Conference … Four-time Academic All-Conference.

Other Schools Considered: Appalachian State, Charlotte

Steven Williams Jr. – 6-4, 196 – QB – Washington, D.C./Woodrow Wilson

Ranked the No. 14 recruit in Washington, D.C. … A left-handed QB, Williams completed 141-of-253 for 2,395 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior, while rushing for 295 yards and nine touchdowns … Led Woodrow Wilson to a 10-3 record as a senior … As a junior, passed for 2,849 yards on 161-of-319 passes and 42 touchdowns passes … He rushed for 190 yards and six touchdowns as well.

Other Schools Considered: Maryland, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Temple

Keisean Wilson – 6-2, 230 – LB – Waldorf, Md./North Point

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Ranked the No. 62 inside linebacker in the country and No. 24 recruit in Maryland by 247 sports … Made 85 tackles, two sacks and an interception his senior year at North Point … Registered 101 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception as a junior.

Other Schools Considered: Indiana, Syracuse, Air Force, Appalachian State, Army, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Temple, Toledo

Austin Wood – 6-3, 190 – S – Chesapeake, Va./Grassfield

Ranked the No. 62 recruit in Virginia by 247 sports … Had four interceptions as a senior at Grassfield … Caught 47 passes for 601 yards and six touchdowns as a senior … Also made 35 tackles and four interceptions … Ranked No. 32 recruit in Hampton Roads.

Other Schools Considered: Coastal Carolina

DeAndre Woods – 6-3, 238 – TE – Birmingham, Ala./Clay-Chalkville/Vanderbilt

A graduate transfer from Vanderbilt … Has two years of eligibility … Battled injuries with the Commodores, playing in eight games in his career … In the first three games of 2015, caught seven passes for 129 yards before battling injuries … Caught three passes for 57 yards against Georgia … As a senior at Clay-Chalkville, had 51 catches for 733 yards and nine touchdowns … Led Clay-Chalkville to a 12-2 record and berth in state semi-finals.