North Landing Bridge to close Thursday for emergency repairs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans on closing the North Landing Bridge in Chesapeake Thursday morning for emergency repairs.

The Corps will be making repairs to a gear box oil pump beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Repairs are expected to be completed by 5 p.m.

Traffic to the bridge will be closed as crews make the repairs. Detours to Mount Pleasant Road will be in places for motorists traveling from both the Chesapeake and Virginia Beach sides of the bridge.

Motorists going from Virginia Beach to Chesapeake will take Indian River Road to Kempsville Road to Centerville Turnpike to Mount Pleasant.

Motorists going from Chesapeake to Virginia Beach will take, Centerville Turnpike, to Kempsville Road to Indian River Road to Mount Pleasant.

Boats traveling along the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canals can contact the bridge operator on Marine Channel 13.