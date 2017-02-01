Norfolk State signs 23 recruits on National Signing Day

NORFOLK (WAVY) — 2017 Norfolk State Football Recruits:
Nick Ackies Richmond, Va. Freeman HS DL 6‐2 295
Stuart Anderson Jr. Mathews, Va. Mathews HS ATH 6‐2 195
Anton Ashby Jr. Norfolk, Va. Norview HS DB 6‐2 180
Marvin Beander Jr. Gaithersburg, Md. Quince Orchard HS RB 5‐10 175
Tavien Blackwell Richmond, Va. Highland Springs HS DL 6‐1 305
Juwan Carter Richmond, Va. Highland Springs HS QB 6‐0 170
Charell Coley Richmond, Va. Highland Springs HS DB 5‐10 185
DeShaan Dixon Chesapeake, Va. Western Branch HS DL 6‐5 225
Johnathan Gregory Hampton, Va. Phoebus HS DB 6‐3 190
Marquis Hall Woodbridge, Va. Potomac Senior HS LB 6‐2 205
Tripp Harrington* Wendell, N.C. Fork Union Military Academy QB 6‐1 175
Matt Hodges Richmond, Va. Bishop Sullivan Catholic LB 6‐0 215
C.J. Jones Richmond, Va. Varina HS RB 5‐11 180
Kyree Jones Atlanta, Ga. McEachern HS OL 6‐5 285
Brandon Kemp Powder Springs, Ga. Grady HS OL 6‐4 330
Michael Kwegyir‐Attah* Haverhill, Mass. Monroe College (N.Y.) LB 6‐0 235
Shedrick McCall III Richmond, Va. L.C. Bird HS RB 6‐2 235
Josh Nardone Virginia Beach, Va. First Colonial HS K 5‐11 175
Jalen Powell Hampton, Va. Hampton HS OL 6‐3 285
Justin Redd Hampton, Va. Hampton HS OL 6‐5 320
Rashard Russell Jr. Norfolk, Va. Lake Taylor HS DB 6‐0 175
Dy‐Shawn Simpkins Jr.* Paramus, N.J. Jireh Prep (N.C.) DB 6‐1 175
Isaiah Winstead Richmond, Va. Highland Springs HS WR 6‐3 205