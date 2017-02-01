Norfolk State signs 23 recruits on National Signing Day

nsu-spring

NORFOLK (WAVY) — 2017 Norfolk State Football Recruits:

Nick Ackies Richmond, Va. Freeman HS DL 6‐2 295

Stuart Anderson Jr. Mathews, Va. Mathews HS ATH 6‐2 195

Anton Ashby Jr. Norfolk, Va. Norview HS DB 6‐2 180

Marvin Beander Jr. Gaithersburg, Md. Quince Orchard HS RB 5‐10 175

Tavien Blackwell Richmond, Va. Highland Springs HS DL 6‐1 305

Juwan Carter Richmond, Va. Highland Springs HS QB 6‐0 170

Charell Coley Richmond, Va. Highland Springs HS DB 5‐10 185

DeShaan Dixon Chesapeake, Va. Western Branch HS DL 6‐5 225

Johnathan Gregory Hampton, Va. Phoebus HS DB 6‐3 190

Marquis Hall Woodbridge, Va. Potomac Senior HS LB 6‐2 205

Tripp Harrington* Wendell, N.C. Fork Union Military Academy QB 6‐1 175

Matt Hodges Richmond, Va. Bishop Sullivan Catholic LB 6‐0 215

C.J. Jones Richmond, Va. Varina HS RB 5‐11 180

Kyree Jones Atlanta, Ga. McEachern HS OL 6‐5 285

Brandon Kemp Powder Springs, Ga. Grady HS OL 6‐4 330

Michael Kwegyir‐Attah* Haverhill, Mass. Monroe College (N.Y.) LB 6‐0 235

Shedrick McCall III Richmond, Va. L.C. Bird HS RB 6‐2 235

Josh Nardone Virginia Beach, Va. First Colonial HS K 5‐11 175

Jalen Powell Hampton, Va. Hampton HS OL 6‐3 285

Justin Redd Hampton, Va. Hampton HS OL 6‐5 320

Rashard Russell Jr. Norfolk, Va. Lake Taylor HS DB 6‐0 175

Dy‐Shawn Simpkins Jr.* Paramus, N.J. Jireh Prep (N.C.) DB 6‐1 175

Isaiah Winstead Richmond, Va. Highland Springs HS WR 6‐3 205