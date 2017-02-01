Newport News police seek suspect who stole iPhone from mall kiosk

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police need your help to identify the suspect who stole a phone from a mall kiosk.

At about 5:48 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, a woman was working at The Pretzel Twister in the Patrick Henry Mall helping two men who approached her kiosk. While she was working, one of the men reached over the counter and stole her iPhone. Afterwards, the two men walked to the side of the kiosk.

The cell phone was used for the business.

Police described the suspect as a black male wearing a blue and black coat, tan pants and a maroon knit cap.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.