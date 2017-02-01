Navy establishes four new ratings for active duty sailors

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy announced four new ratings for active duty sailors Wednesday.

The ratings include: yeoman submarine (YNS), logistics specialist submarine (LSS), culinary specialist submarine (CSS) and fire controlman Aegis (FCA).

The Navy said the realignment was made to improvement the management of ship manning and inventory for both the surface and submarine ratings.

The new ratings go into effect:

Sept. 2, 2017, for E-6

Oct. 17, 2017, for E-7 through E-9

Nov. 28, 2017, for E-1 through E-5

Sailors serving as Aegis fire controlman and yeoman, logistics specialist and culinary specialist submarine sailors will be converted to their applicable service ratings by enlisted community managers. No action is needed from the member.

The new ratings are for active duty sailors and billets. They will not be applied to the reserve component. There will also be no changes to sea/shore flow resulting from the new ratings.

An advancement exam will be created for each new service rating. The first E-7 exam for these ratings will be given in January 2018. E-4, E-5 and E-6 exams for these new ratings will be given in March 2018.

