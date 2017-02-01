Missing Virginia teen and her baby may be in danger

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl and her 5-month-old baby boy.

Lizzy Rivera Colindres, and her son, Aidan David Castillo Rivera, were last seen on Saturday, Jan. 14, at their home on Rhoden Court in Springfield. She was reported missing by her mother the next day.

Detectives initially believed Lizzy left voluntarily with Aidan and their son’s father, 18-year-old Jose Ivan Castillo Rivas. But new information suggests she and the baby left home out in fear of Rivas and may be in danger.

Police describe Lizzy as Hispanic, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has long black hair with light-colored highlights. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Mason at 571-585-2378, Detective M. Fox at 571-489-1796 or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.