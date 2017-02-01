Mayor Alexander to speak at kick off for Black History Month celebration

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Mayor Kenny Alexander will deliver a keynote address Saturday at a kick off for a month-long Black History Month celebration for the Norfolk Public Library (NPL).

Alexander is set to speak at Slover Library for an inaugural event that will also recognize recipients of the Young African American Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

Alexander was elected the city’s first African American mayor in last May’s election.

NPL celebrates Black History Month each February. With a national theme of “The Crisis in Black Education,” the city says NPL will look at this topic “on a local level.”

Norfolk says the opening weekend’s slate of events will include 3rd Annual African American Trailblazers Honors Program on Sunday at Slover Library.

Alexander’s keynote address is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at the library.

See a full list of Black History Month events in Norfolk at this link.