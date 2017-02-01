Man wanted for forcible sodomy in York County arrested in Oklahoma

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted for forcible sodomy out of York County is now in custody.

Lt. Dennis Ivey with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office told 10 On Your Side Wednesday that Justin Harris was arrested in Oklahoma and extradited last week.

Arrest logs from York County show Harris was arrested on Jan. 25. Authorities said in November that Harris entered a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping.

The woman identified Harris as the suspect.

Authorities say she and Harris know each other, and that Harris lives in the neighborhood.

Authorities were seeking Harris on charges of burglary and forcible sodomy. The circumstances of Harris’ arrest were not immediately known.

