LIVE BLOG: National Signing Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – National Signing Day is one of the most exciting days on the college sports calendar. On this day, young men across Hampton Roads will decide which college they will continue their academic and playing careers.

The WAVY Sportswrap will keep you updated on where guys are going and how local universities did on this day as well.

Bethel

Janaz Jordan – DT – ODU

Bishop Sullivan

Tahj Capehart – WR – Maryland

Booker T. Washington

Jamari Logan – DT – Northern Colorado

Grassfield

Austin Wood – S – ODU

Hampton

Elijah Conliffe – DL – Florida

This was the scene when Elijah Conliffe of the Hampton @CrabberSports picked the @FloridaGators over Tennessee and Penn State @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/sDX3GRhQye — Brian Parsons (@bpar73) January 31, 2017

Tallwood

Cameron Washington – DT – ODU

Ocean Lakes

Dakare Coston – CB – Navy

Eric Crosby – DL – Tennessee

Oscar Smith

Shon Mitchell – QB – William & Mary