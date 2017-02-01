LIVE BLOG: National Signing Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – National Signing Day is one of the most exciting days on the college sports calendar. On this day, young men across Hampton Roads will decide which college they will continue their academic and playing careers.
The WAVY Sportswrap will keep you updated on where guys are going and how local universities did on this day as well.
Bethel
Janaz Jordan – DT – ODU
Bishop Sullivan
Tahj Capehart – WR – Maryland
Booker T. Washington
Jamari Logan – DT – Northern Colorado
Grassfield
Austin Wood – S – ODU
Welcome to the family! #AimHigh #ODUFB #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/9ApyZLushY
— Monarch Recruiting (@Monarch_Recruit) February 1, 2017
Hampton
Elijah Conliffe – DL – Florida
This was the scene when Elijah Conliffe of the Hampton @CrabberSports picked the @FloridaGators over Tennessee and Penn State @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/sDX3GRhQye
— Brian Parsons (@bpar73) January 31, 2017
Tallwood
Cameron Washington – DT – ODU
Welcome to the Family! #AimHigh #ODUFB pic.twitter.com/8BOdCok6M4
— Monarch Recruiting (@Monarch_Recruit) February 1, 2017
Ocean Lakes
Dakare Coston – CB – Navy
Eric Crosby – DL – Tennessee
Oscar Smith
Shon Mitchell – QB – William & Mary