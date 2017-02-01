Va. Beach man accused of sex crime denied bond

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man accused of inappropriately touching a woman in a church group has been denied bond.

Jeffrey Bondi was indicted Jan. 18 for the alleged sex crime on a charge of object sexual penetration. WAVY’s Jason Marks reports that Bondi was denied bond in a hearing Wednesday morning.

Bondi, a father of four, is accused of inappropriately touching the victim, who was 18-years-old at the time and a member of his church group. Defense attorneys are arguing that it was conduct between adults.

Bondi also reportedly has Parkinson’s disease. His attorney said Wednesday that the Parkinson’s has progressed.

