DMV investigation at Budget Auto in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. (WAVY) – Special Agents with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Virginia State Police executed search warrants at a business in Gloucester Wednesday.

A spokesperson with the DMV says the agency suspected a salesperson at Budget Auto on George Washington Memorial Highway was selling vehicles without a license.

That’s a violation of state code.

Kevin Dale Smith of Hampton was charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor. The DMV spokesman said the incident happened earlier this month after Smith allegedly sold a car to an undercover agent.

This is an ongoing investigation.